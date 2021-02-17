Vermont Governor Proclaims February 17 As Recovery Day

Montpelier, VT (STL.News) Governor Phil Scott today signed a proclamation naming Wednesday, February 17, 2021 Recovery Day in Vermont and reiterated the State’s commitment to supporting Vermonters with mental illness, addictions, and co-occurring conditions.

“This is just one small way to help reduce the stigma associated with mental illness and substance use disorder, which we know affect millions of people and their families,” said Governor Scott. “More importantly, highlighting this day also sends a message to those who are struggling that there is hope. To those who need support, please know that help and services are available, and there are many of us who care about you. Recovery is possible, and we want to do all we can to help you get there.”

Recovery Day is an annual celebration of the power of recovery, sponsored by the Vermont Association for Mental Health and Addiction Recovery and its partners. An event typically occurs at the Vermont State House, but due to the pandemic, it is occurring online this year.