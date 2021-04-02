Vermont Governor Phil Scott Announces 168 Appointments

Montpelier, VT (STL.News) Governor Phil Scott today announced that he has appointed 168 Vermonters to State boards and commissions since January 1.
Boards and commissions serve an important role in our government, giving Vermonters numerous opportunities to serve their state and communities. The Governor’s Office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on a board or commission should visit the Governor’s website at http://governor.vermont.gov/boards-commissions to apply.
The appointments made by the Governor between January 1 and March 31 are listed below:
Act 264 Advisory Board
- Kristin Holsman-Francoeur of Leicester
- Doug Norford of Pittsford
- Matt Wolf of Springfield
Aviation Advisory Council
- Cliff Coy of Montpelier
- Stacy Leveille of Essex Junction
- Kyle Clark of Underhill
- Bill Hanf of Lincoln
- Chris Carrigan of South Burlington
Board of Land Surveyors
- John Diebold of Randolph
- Gayle Buchard of Stowe
Board of Medical Practice
- Gail Falk of Plainfield
Cannabis Control Board
- James Pepper of Montpelier
- Julie Hulburd of Colchester
- Kyle Harris of Montpelier
Children and Family Council Prevention Programs
- Karen Vastine of Burlington
- Henri Sparks of Colchester
- Katherine O’Day of White River Junction
- Brittany Lovejoy of Enosburg Falls
- Julia Brand of Dorset
- Krieg Pinkham of Northfield
- Donn Hutchins of Dorset
- Amy Davenport of Montpelier
- Stuart Berry of Belmont
- Dorinne Dorfman of Waterbury
- Maria Mercedes Avila of Burlington
Clinical Drug Utilization Board
- Nels Kloster of Marlboro
- Javad Mashkuri of Middlesex
- John Matthew of Marshfield
- Michael Rappaport of Fair Haven
Developmental Services State Program Standing Committee
- Barbara Prine of Burlington
- Edwin Place of West Brookfield
- Dawn Danner of Enosburg Falls
- Karen Price. Essex Junction
- Cheryl Thrall of Belmont
District No. 1 Environmental Commission
- John Casella Jr. of Hydeville
- Devon Fuller of Brandon
- John Bloomer of Wallingford
District No. 4 Environmental Commission
- Tom Little of Shelburne
- Monique Gilbert of Jericho
- James MacNamara of South Burlington
- Scott Baldwin of Burlington
- Kate Purcell of Burlington
District No. 5 Environmental Commission
- Joslyn Wilschek of Montpelier
- Norma Malone of Barre
District No.6 Environmental Commission
- Daniel Luneau of Saint Albans
- Dave Kimel of Saint Albans
- John Brigham of Saint Albans
- Mark Naud of South Hero
- Sylvia Jensen of Isle La Motte
District No. 7 Environmental Commission
- Eugene Reid of Canaan
- Keith Johnson of Lyndon Center
- Clark Atwell of Concord
- Dexter Randall of Newport Center
- Patricia Sears of Lowell
District No. 8 Environmental Commission
- Rick Kobik of Shaftsbury
- Leslie Keefe of Manchester Center
- Michael McDonough of Bennington
District No. 9 Environmental Commission
- Al Karnatz of New Haven
- Connie Houston of Ferrisburgh
- Warren Van Wyck of Ferrisburgh
- Pennie Beach of Whiting
- Brian Carpenter of Middlebury
- Fred Baser of Bristol
Future of Vermont Agriculture Commission
- Kate Finley-Woodruff of Duxbury
- David Roth of Saint Johnsbury
- Harold Howrigan of Fairfield
- Jed Davis of South Burlington
- Ellen Kahler of Starksboro
- Nick Richardson of Jericho
- David Mance of Shaftsbury
- Steven Schubart of Charlotte
- Annie Myers of Glover
- Mieko Ozeki of Burlington
- Josh Poulin of Newport
- Leslie McCrorey Wells of Grand Isle
Governor’s Commission on Employment of Disabilities
- Marcelle Banbury Whitcomb of Shelburne
- Nichole Peterson of Williston
Governor’s Veterans Advisory Council
- Peter Gadue of Shelburne
- Peter Niles of Bennington
Governor’s Workforce Equity & Diversity Council
- Joe Nusbaum of Winooski
- Robert Arnell of Burlington
- Maureen Herbert of Randolph
- Bernice Sarafzadeh of Stowe
- Lori Valburn of South Burlington
Historic Preservation Council
- Ann Vivian of Burlington
- Ed Clark of Lincoln
- Paul Wyncoop of Orwell
Judicial Nominating Board
- Tim Hayward of Middlesex
- Elizabeth McLain of West Berlin
New Motor Vehicle Arbitration Board
- Peter Hood of Middlesex
- David Baker of Saint Albans
- Michael Loschiavo of Bradford
- Jessica Jay of Orange
- Gina Germond of Sudbury
- Jeffrey Handy of Saint Albans
Northeast Fire Protection Commission
- Butch Shaw of Pittsford
- Catherin Dimitruk of Fairfax
Parole Board
- Mary Jane Ainsworth of Barre
- Patricia Boucher of Enosburg Falls
- Mary Stephens of Goshen
Racial Equity Advisory Council
- Clarence Davis of Shelburne
Search and Rescue Council
- Tait Germon of Stockbridge
State Rehabilitation Council
- Calla Pappademas of Burlington
- Deborah Tucker Boyce of Underhill
- Emily Marie Ahtunan of Montpelier
- Sarah Sterling of Saint Albans
Statewide Independent Living Council
- Adam Weschler of Jericho
- Christopher Younce of Waterbury
Transportation Board
- Richard Bailey of Hyde Park
- David Coen of Shelburne
- Tim Hayward of Middlesex
University of Vermont Board of Trustees
- Ed Pagano of Washington
Vermont 250th Commission
- Israel Povancha of Bethel
- Dan O’Neil of Burlington
- Melody Books of Jeffersonville
- Christopher Kaufman Illstrup of Montpelier
- James Lockridge of Burlington
- Jonah Spivak of Bennington
- Tom Hughes of Middlebury
- Jim Brangan of Shelburne
- Susan McClure of Vergennes
Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs
- Carol McGranghan of Orange
- Carol Irons of Albany
- Jeffrey Benay of Fairfax
- Lucy Cannon-Neel of Derby Line
- Douglas Bent of West Braintree
Vermont Commission on Women
- Wendy Knight of Panton
Vermont Community Development Board
- Bruce Maclean of Peacham
- Gregg Over of Cuttingsville
- Maura Collins of Essex Junction
- Angus Cheney of Brandon
- Elizabeth Ruffa of East Dorset
- Kenneth Niemczyk of Woodstock
Vermont Economic Development Authority
- Anthony Collier of Colchester
- Steve Voigt of Norwich
- Mike Tuttle of South Burlington
Vermont Economic Progress Council
- Mark Nicholson of Barre
- Michael Keane of No. Bennington
- Rachel Smith of Saint Albans
Vermont Housing and Conservation Board
- Clarence Davis of Shelburne
- Vermont Humanities Council
- Shanta Lee Gander of Brattleboro
Vermont Municipal Bond Bank
- Mary Alice Mackenzie of Colchester
- David Coates of Colchester
Vermont Municipal Employee Board of Trustees
- Kim Gleason of Essex Junction
- Vermont Rail Advisory Council
- Brian Savage of Swanton
- Charles Baker of Winooski
- Charles Hunter of Saint Albans
- David Allaire of Rutland
- Arthur Whitman of N. Bennington
- David Wulfson of Shelburne
Vermont State Board of Education
- Kathy Lavoie of Swanton
- Thomas Lovett of Saint Johnsbury
- Lyle Jepson of Rutland
Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees
- Shawn Tester of Saint Johnsbury
Vermont Veterans Home Board of Trustees
- David Fabricus of Pawlet
- Thomas Costello of Brattleboro
- Capt. Peter Niles of Bennington
Washington County Assistant Judge
- Leah Murphy Jones of Montpelier
Justices of the Peace
- Rebecca Larose of Derby
- Jocelyn Gordon of Norton
- Rosario Poulin of Norton
- Daniel Sbardella of Norton
- Stanley Dukas, Saint Albans
- Char Osterlund of Springfield
- Lisa Johnson of Thetford
- Julie Muller of Whitingham
- Stanley Dukas of Saint Albans