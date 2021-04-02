Vermont Governor Phil Scott Announces 168 Appointments

Montpelier, VT (STL.News) Governor Phil Scott today announced that he has appointed 168 Vermonters to State boards and commissions since January 1.

Boards and commissions serve an important role in our government, giving Vermonters numerous opportunities to serve their state and communities. The Governor’s Office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on a board or commission should visit the Governor’s website at http://governor.vermont.gov/boards-commissions to apply.

The appointments made by the Governor between January 1 and March 31 are listed below:

Act 264 Advisory Board

Kristin Holsman-Francoeur of Leicester

Doug Norford of Pittsford

Matt Wolf of Springfield

Aviation Advisory Council

Cliff Coy of Montpelier

Stacy Leveille of Essex Junction

Kyle Clark of Underhill

Bill Hanf of Lincoln

Chris Carrigan of South Burlington

Board of Land Surveyors

John Diebold of Randolph

Gayle Buchard of Stowe

Board of Medical Practice

Gail Falk of Plainfield

Cannabis Control Board

James Pepper of Montpelier

Julie Hulburd of Colchester

Kyle Harris of Montpelier

Children and Family Council Prevention Programs

Karen Vastine of Burlington

Henri Sparks of Colchester

Katherine O’Day of White River Junction

Brittany Lovejoy of Enosburg Falls

Julia Brand of Dorset

Krieg Pinkham of Northfield

Donn Hutchins of Dorset

Amy Davenport of Montpelier

Stuart Berry of Belmont

Dorinne Dorfman of Waterbury

Maria Mercedes Avila of Burlington

Clinical Drug Utilization Board

Nels Kloster of Marlboro

Javad Mashkuri of Middlesex

John Matthew of Marshfield

Michael Rappaport of Fair Haven

Developmental Services State Program Standing Committee

Barbara Prine of Burlington

Edwin Place of West Brookfield

Dawn Danner of Enosburg Falls

Karen Price. Essex Junction

Cheryl Thrall of Belmont

District No. 1 Environmental Commission

John Casella Jr. of Hydeville

Devon Fuller of Brandon

John Bloomer of Wallingford

District No. 4 Environmental Commission

Tom Little of Shelburne

Monique Gilbert of Jericho

James MacNamara of South Burlington

Scott Baldwin of Burlington

Kate Purcell of Burlington

District No. 5 Environmental Commission

Joslyn Wilschek of Montpelier

Norma Malone of Barre

District No.6 Environmental Commission

Daniel Luneau of Saint Albans

Dave Kimel of Saint Albans

John Brigham of Saint Albans

Mark Naud of South Hero

Sylvia Jensen of Isle La Motte

District No. 7 Environmental Commission

Eugene Reid of Canaan

Keith Johnson of Lyndon Center

Clark Atwell of Concord

Dexter Randall of Newport Center

Patricia Sears of Lowell

District No. 8 Environmental Commission

Rick Kobik of Shaftsbury

Leslie Keefe of Manchester Center

Michael McDonough of Bennington

District No. 9 Environmental Commission

Al Karnatz of New Haven

Connie Houston of Ferrisburgh

Warren Van Wyck of Ferrisburgh

Pennie Beach of Whiting

Brian Carpenter of Middlebury

Fred Baser of Bristol

Future of Vermont Agriculture Commission

Kate Finley-Woodruff of Duxbury

David Roth of Saint Johnsbury

Harold Howrigan of Fairfield

Jed Davis of South Burlington

Ellen Kahler of Starksboro

Nick Richardson of Jericho

David Mance of Shaftsbury

Steven Schubart of Charlotte

Annie Myers of Glover

Mieko Ozeki of Burlington

Josh Poulin of Newport

Leslie McCrorey Wells of Grand Isle

Governor’s Commission on Employment of Disabilities

Marcelle Banbury Whitcomb of Shelburne

Nichole Peterson of Williston

Governor’s Veterans Advisory Council

Peter Gadue of Shelburne

Peter Niles of Bennington

Governor’s Workforce Equity & Diversity Council

Joe Nusbaum of Winooski

Robert Arnell of Burlington

Maureen Herbert of Randolph

Bernice Sarafzadeh of Stowe

Lori Valburn of South Burlington

Historic Preservation Council

Ann Vivian of Burlington

Ed Clark of Lincoln

Paul Wyncoop of Orwell

Judicial Nominating Board

Tim Hayward of Middlesex

Elizabeth McLain of West Berlin

New Motor Vehicle Arbitration Board

Peter Hood of Middlesex

David Baker of Saint Albans

Michael Loschiavo of Bradford

Jessica Jay of Orange

Gina Germond of Sudbury

Jeffrey Handy of Saint Albans

Northeast Fire Protection Commission

Butch Shaw of Pittsford

Catherin Dimitruk of Fairfax

Parole Board

Mary Jane Ainsworth of Barre

Patricia Boucher of Enosburg Falls

Mary Stephens of Goshen

Racial Equity Advisory Council

Clarence Davis of Shelburne

Search and Rescue Council

Tait Germon of Stockbridge

State Rehabilitation Council

Calla Pappademas of Burlington

Deborah Tucker Boyce of Underhill

Emily Marie Ahtunan of Montpelier

Sarah Sterling of Saint Albans

Statewide Independent Living Council

Adam Weschler of Jericho

Christopher Younce of Waterbury

Transportation Board

Richard Bailey of Hyde Park

David Coen of Shelburne

Tim Hayward of Middlesex

University of Vermont Board of Trustees

Ed Pagano of Washington

Vermont 250th Commission

Israel Povancha of Bethel

Dan O’Neil of Burlington

Melody Books of Jeffersonville

Christopher Kaufman Illstrup of Montpelier

James Lockridge of Burlington

Jonah Spivak of Bennington

Tom Hughes of Middlebury

Jim Brangan of Shelburne

Susan McClure of Vergennes

Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs

Carol McGranghan of Orange

Carol Irons of Albany

Jeffrey Benay of Fairfax

Lucy Cannon-Neel of Derby Line

Douglas Bent of West Braintree

Vermont Commission on Women

Wendy Knight of Panton

Vermont Community Development Board

Bruce Maclean of Peacham

Gregg Over of Cuttingsville

Maura Collins of Essex Junction

Angus Cheney of Brandon

Elizabeth Ruffa of East Dorset

Kenneth Niemczyk of Woodstock

Vermont Economic Development Authority

Anthony Collier of Colchester

Steve Voigt of Norwich

Mike Tuttle of South Burlington

Vermont Economic Progress Council

Mark Nicholson of Barre

Michael Keane of No. Bennington

Rachel Smith of Saint Albans

Vermont Housing and Conservation Board

Clarence Davis of Shelburne

Vermont Humanities Council

Shanta Lee Gander of Brattleboro

Vermont Municipal Bond Bank

Mary Alice Mackenzie of Colchester

David Coates of Colchester

Vermont Municipal Employee Board of Trustees

Kim Gleason of Essex Junction

Vermont Rail Advisory Council

Brian Savage of Swanton

Charles Baker of Winooski

Charles Hunter of Saint Albans

David Allaire of Rutland

Arthur Whitman of N. Bennington

David Wulfson of Shelburne

Vermont State Board of Education

Kathy Lavoie of Swanton

Thomas Lovett of Saint Johnsbury

Lyle Jepson of Rutland

Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees

Shawn Tester of Saint Johnsbury

Vermont Veterans Home Board of Trustees

David Fabricus of Pawlet

Thomas Costello of Brattleboro

Capt. Peter Niles of Bennington

Washington County Assistant Judge

Leah Murphy Jones of Montpelier

