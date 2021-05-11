Vermont Governor On FDA Approval Of Vaccine Eligibility For 12-15

Statement From Governor Phil Scott On FDA Approval Of Vaccine Eligibility For Those 12-15

Montpelier, VT (STL.News) Governor Phil Scott issued the following statement:

“With the FDA‘s approval to expand eligibility for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to those 12-15 years old, the country takes another important step towards defeating this virus and getting back to doing all the things we enjoy.

“Vaccinating more Vermonters will lead to full classrooms, more large events like concerts, fairs, festivals and ballgames, being able to leave our homes without worrying about things like masks and distancing, and so much more.

“While we wait for the final approval, which is expected later this week, Vermonters can rest assured we are ready. We will provide more details on our rollout to this new age band in the coming days.”