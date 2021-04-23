  • Fri. Apr 23rd, 2021

Vermont Governor Appoints Dickson Corbett As Attorney

Vermont Governor Appoints Dickson Corbett As Attorney

Montpelier, VT (STL.News) Governor Phil Scott today announced the appointment of Dickson Corbett, of Chelsea, as Orange County state’s attorney, following William Porter’s resignation.

“I’ve often said public safety is a top priority for any government, and state’s attorneys play an important role in our justice system,” said Governor Scott.  “With his experience and commitment to service, I’m confident Dickson has the drive and expertise needed to serve the people of Orange County well in this role.”

Corbett has served as deputy state’s attorney for Orange County since 2013.  Prior to that, he served as a law clerk and staff attorney with the Vermont Judiciary.  Corbett received a B.A. at the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill and his J.D. from Vermont Law School.

“I’m honored to receive this appointment from Governor Scott, and I look forward to getting to work,” said Corbett.

The outgoing state’s attorney was elected as a Republican, so in keeping with precedent, the Governor requested nominations from the Orange County Republican Committee to fill the vacancy.  Porter had also received the Democratic nomination via write-in. Both party county committees recommended Corbett for the appointment.

