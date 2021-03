(STL.News) Venezuela is in a crisis due to poor financial management and crippling American sanctions. The Venezuelan economy is in the grip of galloping hyperinflation. And with this economic turmoil, many across the country are now taking to smuggling cigarettes to make ends meet.

As a developing country, Venezuela is ranked 113th on the Human Development Index even though they possess the world’s largest known oil reserves and has been one of the world’s leading exporters of oil.