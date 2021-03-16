Vazquez Sentenced for Unlawfully Possessing Weapon

Inmate at USP Lee, Leonardo Acevedo-Vazquez Sentenced for Unlawfully Possessing a Weapon

ABINGDON, VA (STL.News) Leonardo Acevedo-Vazquez, an inmate at the USP Lee in Jonesville, Virginia, was sentenced yesterday for unlawfully possessing a weapon inside the prison, Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar announced today.

Acevedo-Vazquez, 28, was sentenced yesterday to 33 additional months of incarceration and a 3-year term of supervised release.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Special Assistant United States Attorney Steven J. Luckie prosecuted the case for the United States.

