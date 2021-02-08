Joseph McCready Sentenced for Methamphetamine Offense

Vallejo Man, Joseph McCready Tomson Sentenced to over 10 Years in Prison for Methamphetamine Offense

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) Joseph McCready Tomson, 30, of Vallejo, was sentenced Thursday to 10 years and three months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced.

Tomson pleaded guilty on April 30, 2020. According to court documents, on Jan. 24, 2020, Tomson was stopped driving back from Mexico and found to be in possession of hundreds of pills hidden near the wheel well of his vehicle. On March 17, 2020, agents executed a search warrant at Tomson’s residence and found two pistols in the living room next to a large amount of tools and gun supply parts, including a handgun and an AR-15-style rifle. Agents also found two additional handguns in a desk next to bottles containing Xanax and Oxycodone pills and a bag containing 229 grams 100% pure methamphetamine.

This case was the product of investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron L. Desmond prosecuted the case.

