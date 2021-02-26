Vacaville: Joseph Bass Indicted for Possessing Ammunition

Vacaville Felon, Guy Joseph Bass Indicted for Possessing Ammunition

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) A federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Guy Joseph Bass, 29, of Vacaville, charging him with being a felon in possession of ammunition, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced.

According to court documents, on Sept. 18, 2020, police officers arrested Bass on an outstanding arrest warrant. During the arrest, officers searched Bass and found a Glock style ghost gun loaded with an extended magazine containing 17 rounds.

Additionally, on Nov. 18, 2020, police officers approached a parked vehicle with two occupants. A K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, and Bass handed a bag containing approximately a quarter ounce of suspected methamphetamine to the officers. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of an unserialized .223?caliber AR-style pistol and a 30?round magazine loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition.

This case is the product of an investigation by the Vacaville Police Department, the Solano County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI’s Solano County Violent Crimes Task Force, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Adrian T. Kinsella is prosecuting the case.

If convicted, Bass faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count. Any sentence would be determined at the discretion of the district court after considering any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines. The charges are only allegations; the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case is brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally based strategies to reduce violent crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today