Utah: UDOH New Sites Added to the State’s Free COVID-19 Testing

SALT LAKE CITY UT (STL.News) The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) is offering free rapid antigen testing at many locations throughout the state of Utah. Sites are chosen based on high positivity rates, fewer tests conducted, untreated wastewater sampling, and other surveillance data. Some locations will be drive-through while others will be conducted in buildings. We encourage everyone to continue to wear masks and social distance while waiting in lines.

Anyone older than age 5 can get tested at these free testing clinics, even if they do not have symptoms of COVID-19. We also encourage anyone who might have any symptoms, even mild ones, to come and get tested. Please register online. If you do not register online or are unable to register online, you will be able to register at the site but it will take longer for you to be tested. Identification may be required.

These testing clinics are designed to more quickly identify people who are currently infectious with COVID-19, including those who may not even know they are infected because they don’t have symptoms. Identifying these individuals will help slow the spread of infection in the community.

Rapid antigen tests are less sensitive than PCR tests. This means PCR tests are better than antigen tests at detecting the virus, particularly when a person has small amounts of virus in their body. If an individual has symptoms and tests negative on the rapid antigen test or an individual doesn’t have symptoms and tests positive on the rapid antigen test, they will be referred for a follow up, confirmation PCR test.

Locations selected for testing this week include:

TestUtah sites:

Beaver County:

Milford High School, 62 N 300 W, Milford, Friday, 1/22 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 1/23 – 8:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Carbon County:

· Walmart, 255 S Hwy 55, Price, Tuesday, 1/19 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Cache County:

Ridgeline High School, 180 N 300 W, Millville, Friday, 1/22 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 1/23 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Duchesne County:

· Duchesne County Centennial Event Center, 400 W 60 E, Duchesne, Wednesday, 1/20 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday, 1/21 – 12:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Emery County:

· Stewart’s Market 621 E Main St, Castle Dale, Friday, 1/22 and Saturday, 1/23, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. (both days) Register here.

· JWP River History Museum 1775 E Main Street, Green River, Friday, 1/22 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 1/23 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

· Huntington Fire Department, 360 N Main St, Huntington, Wednesday, 1/20 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday, 1/21 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Millard County:

· Fillmore Family Medicine, 77 S. Hwy 99, Fillmore, Wednesday, 1/21 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday, 1/22 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

· Ace Hardware, 126 E Main St, Delta, Tuesday, 1/19 – 12p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Salt Lake County:

· Herriman High School, 11917 S Mustang Trail, Herriman, Wednesday, 1/21 and Thursday, 1/22 – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (both days) Register here.

San Juan County:

· San Juan County Building, 117 S Main St, Monticello, drive-through, Wednesday, 1/20 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday 1/21 – 12:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Sevier County:

· Central Utah Public Health Department, 70 Westview Drive, Richfield, Tuesday, 1/19 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Summit County:

· Park City High School, 1750 Kearns Blvd, Park City, Tuesday, 1/19 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Tooele County:

· Enola Gay Hanger, 10th Street, Wendover, Tuesday, 1/19 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Uintah County:

· Uintah High School, 1880 W 500 N, Vernal, Friday, 1/22 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, 1/23 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Results of tests from TestUtah sites will be emailed with a link to the patient portal where results can be accessed. For issues with accessing TestUtah results, please call (801) 683-0790.

UDOH/National Guard mobile test team sites:

Davis County:

· 5-C Freeport West (From Antelope Drive, enter at 300 W and continue to C Street) Clearfield, Wednesday, 1/20 and Friday, 1/22 – 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. (both days) Saturday, 1/23 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register here.

Garfield County:

· Escalante High School, 800 UT-12, Escalante, Friday, 1/22 – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register here.

· Bryce Valley High School, 721 Bryce Way, Tropic, Friday, 1/22 – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Register here.

· Panguitch Elementary School (inside the gym), 110 S 100 W, Panguitch, Friday, 1/22 – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Register here.

Iron County:

· Parowan High School Gym, 168 N Main St, Parowan, Saturday, 1/23 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register here.

Kane County:

· Valley High, 150 N Center Street, Orderville. 1/21, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Register here.

· Kanab Center, 20 N 100 E, Kanab, Thursday, 1/21, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Register here.

Morgan County:

· Morgan County Building (auditorium), 48 W Young Street, Morgan, Tuesday, 1/19 and Wednesday, 1/20 – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (both days) Register here.

Salt Lake County:

· Cannon Health Building, 288 N 1460 W, Salt Lake City, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

· Utah State Fair Park (building #51), 155 N 1000 W, Salt Lake City, Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Register here.

Utah County:

· Frontier Middle School, 1427 E Mid Valley Rd, Eagle Mountain, Wednesday 1/20 and Thursday 1/21 – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (both days) Register here.

Test results from these locations will be emailed to you in an encrypted file from CV19result@utah.gov 30 minutes to several hours after your test is done. If the testing location is extremely busy, it may take a while to process your results. Look in spam or junk mail. Try to open the email on a non-app browser (chrome, firefox, etc.) and on a computer or non-phone device. If you have trouble opening the email or it doesn’t come within a few hours, call (385) 273-7878 for assistance.