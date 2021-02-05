Utah Governor Spencer Cox Signs 10 Bills

SALT LAKE CITY UT (STL.News) Gov. Spencer Cox signed 10 bills on Feb. 4. This brings the total number of signed pieces of legislation from the 2021 General Legislative Session to 11.

Information on these bills can be found below:

HB1 Higher Education Base Budget.Kelly, M.

HB4 Business Economic Development and Labor Base Budget. Watkins, C.

HB6 Infrastructure and General Government Base Budget. Sagers, D.

HB7 National Guard, Veterans Affairs, and Legislature Base Budget. Last, B.

HB8 State Agency and Higher Education Compensation Appropriations. Moss, J.

SB1 Public Education Base Budget Amendments. Fillmore, L.

SB5 Natural resources, Agriculture and Environmental Quality Base Budget. Hinkins, D.

SB6 Executive Offices and Criminal Justice Base Budget. Owens, D.

SB7 Social Services Base Budget. Anderegg, J.

SB8 State Agency Fees and Internal Service Fund Rate Authorization. Ipson, D.