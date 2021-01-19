Utah Governor Spencer Cox: On National Day Of Racial Healing

SALT LAKE CITY UT (STL.News) Gov. Spencer J. Cox issued the following statement on the National Day of Racial Healing:

“On this National Day of Racial Healing, we invite Utahns to pause and consider the heart of who we are, the unique values we hold in our state, and the influence we have to build a greater, more inclusive community.

“Collectively, we have the opportunity to stand on the side of history where we choose to write Utah’s story as one of inclusion, transformation, and belonging for all who call this great state their home.

“We invite and encourage Utahns to commit to join together to cement a legacy of hope, healing, and greater opportunity for every member in our state. We can build a compassionate community that leads the nation in how we respond in the face of adversity and how we heal from bias, striving to ensure racial division is a cautionary tale of the past.”