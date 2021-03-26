Utah Governor Signs Four Bills, Vetoes Line Items

SALT LAKE CITY UT (STL.News) Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed four bills. This brings the total number of signed pieces of legislation from the 2021 General Legislative Session to 464. Information on these bills can be found below.

HB 2 Public Education Budget Amendments. Eliason, S.

HB 3 Current Fiscal Year Supplemental Appropriations. Last, B.

SB 2 New Fiscal Year Supplemental Appropriations Act. Stevenson, J.

SB 3 Appropriations Adjustments. Stevenson, J.

SB 3 was signed with line item vetoes.

“Overall, I’m very pleased with the results of the 2021 Legislature,” said Gov. Cox. “Major investments including historic funding for education, broadband access and doubletracking Frontrunner will benefit Utahns for generations to come. Utah is poised to emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever.”