  • Tue. May 18th, 2021
Politics

Utah Governor Sets May 19 For Special Legislative Session

ByMaryam Shah

May 17, 2021 , proclamation, Spencer J. Cox, utah
SALT LAKE CITY  UT (STL.News) Gov. Spencer J. Cox called state legislators to meet in special session on Wednesday, May 19 at 9:30 a.m.

Gov. Cox authorized 22 issues to be considered by lawmakers including crucial budget issues involving federal funds available through the American Rescue Plan, technical changes to bills passed in the 2021 session as well as several bills added at the request of legislators.  These include a prohibition on face mask requirements in schools and changes to electronic cigarettes.

The governor also sent a letter to legislators explaining reasons why he did not include Critical Race Theory and Second Amendment Sanctuary State on the call.

The proclamation is attached.

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

