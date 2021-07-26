Utah Governor Proposes Occupational Licensure Review Process

SALT LAKE CITY UT (STL.News) Gov. Spencer Cox has proposed a new Systemic Licensure Review Process after receiving agency reports to his first Executive Order addressing occupational licensing. This new process will ensure that Utah’s license reform efforts continue long after the executive order.

“Regulatory creep is real. Regulations exist to protect the health and safety of Utah residents, but tend to multiply over time. The very regulations designed to protect the public can end up hurting Utahns. Frequent checkups will give us the opportunity to remove outdated and harmful regulations so Utahns can participate in the economy safely and efficiently,” said Governor Spencer Cox.

Utah has long been a leader in licensing reform, working to balance the free flow of commerce with the health and safety of the public. Senator Curtis Bramble, who, alongside Rep. Joel Ferry, is sponsoring the bill for the licensure review process, said, “While some licensing regulations successfully protect the public from bad actors, others simply make it harder to do business. We have worked hard in the past to improve regulations and want to continue reforming those that unduly hinder commerce.”

In completing its review required by the Governor, the Department of Commerce discovered several rules, statutes, and licenses that can be modified or eliminated. “Governor Cox and the Legislature are leading the nation as policy makers that eliminate unnecessary regulation while supporting appropriate regulation,” said Department Executive Director Margaret Woolley Busse, “Their approach to the challenge is among the reasons that Utah is consistently listed as one of the best states for business.”

The Governor and Legislature will be drafting legislation this fall creating the review process. While the proposed process will include licenses issued by many agencies, the Department of Commerce is spearheading efforts to collect input on the draft legislation. If you would like to participate in identifying criteria for the proposed review process, please complete the following survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Criteria_Input

To read the Department’s full Review of Occupational & Professional Licensing Report, go to commerce.utah.gov/news

