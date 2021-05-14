  • Fri. May 14th, 2021
Utah Governor: Nominees For Court Of Appeals Vacancy

ByMaryam Shah

SALT LAKE CITY  UT (STL.News) The Appellate Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for a vacancy on the Utah Court of Appeals.  The vacancy results from the retirement of Judge Mary Kate Appleby, January 1, 2021.

The nominees for the vacancy are:  Jennifer Brown, judge, Fourth District Court;  Sarah Carlquist, appellate attorney, Salt Lake Legal Defender Association;  Nicole Deforge, shareholder, Fabian VanCott;  Alan Mouritsen, shareholder, Parsons Behle & Latimer;  Amy Oliver, assistant director, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission;  Derek Pullan, judge, Fourth District Court;  Ryan Tenney, assistant attorney, United States Attorney’s Office.

Written comments can be submitted to the Appellate Judicial Nominating Commission at [email protected] or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330.  The deadline for written comments is noon May 25, 2021. The Nominating Commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments. After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Spencer J. Cox, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. Gov. Cox’s appointee is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

