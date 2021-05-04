Utah Governor Cox Taps Kathy Bounous As General Counsel

SALT LAKE CITY UT (STL.News) Gov. Spencer J. Cox has appointed Kathy Bounous to serve as general counsel for the governor.

“I’m impressed with Kathy’s legal thinking, her outstanding experience as general counsel and her firm commitment to public service,” Gov. Cox said. “Her legislative experience and sound advice and counsel will serve her well in this new role, and I’m excited to have her join our executive team.”

Bounous currently serves as general counsel and director of appeals and legislative affairs for the Department of Workforce Services, managing a staff of 40 and providing legal counsel to the entire department. She was hired as general counsel in 2013, then added director of legislative affairs to her responsibilities in 2014. Bounous received the Governor’s Award for Excellence in 2014 and 2018. In addition, her division has been recognized by the federal Department of Labor as the top performing appeals unit in the nation for each year she has directed this division. She also serves as chair of the Labor Commission’s Appeals Board.

Bounous has a bachelor’s degree in exercise and sports science from the University of Utah and a J.D. from the J. Reuben Clark Law School at Brigham Young University. She and three children love hiking, camping, boating, snowboarding, running around with the dogs and biking as well as hanging out indoors, watching shows and playing games together.

“I am beyond honored and greatly humbled to have the grand opportunity of working with Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson,” Bounous said. “I look forward to serving the citizens of Utah and helping the governor achieve his vision of making Utah a happy, safe and healthy place where Utahns are successful.”

Bounous replaces Ron Gordon, who announced his resignation in March to become the state court administrator for the Judiciary. Bounous will begin her new assignment on May 10, 2021.