Utah Governor Cox Signs Four Bills

SALT LAKE CITY UT (STL.News) Today, Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed four bills. This brings the total number of signed pieces of legislation from the 2021 General Legislative Session to 30. Information on these bills can be found below.

HB379 Board of Pardons Amendments. Ray, P.

HCR2 Concurrent Resolution on Effect of Federal Land Valuation Model. Stratton, K.

HCR8 Concurrent Resolution on Education. Lisonbee, K.

HCR16 Concurrent Resolution Honoring the 125th Anniversary of the First Utah Legislative Session. Ballard, M.