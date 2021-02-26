Utah Governor Cox Signs Eight Bills

SALT LAKE CITY UT (STL.News) Today, Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed eight bills. This brings the total number of signed pieces of legislation from the 2021 General Legislative Session to 24. Information on these bills can be found below.

HB17 Utility Permitting Amendments. Handy, S.

HCR1 Concurrent Resolution Encouraging A Balanced Approach To The Release Of Water From Flaming Gorge. Chew, S.

SB36 Tax Commission Bond Requirement Amendments. Bramble, C.

SB81 Medical Cannabis Electronic Verification System Deadline Amendments. Vickers, E.

SB124 Parole Amendments. McKell, M.

SCR1 Concurrent Resolution On Holocaust Education. Vickers, E.

SCR2 Concurrent Resolution Honoring The Life Of William E. Christoffersen. Davis, G.

SCR5 Concurrent Resolution Honoring The Life Of Allyson Gamble. Adams, J.