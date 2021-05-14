Utah Governor Cox Appoints Boards & Commissions Members

SALT LAKE CITY UT (STL.News) Gov. Spencer J. Cox made appointments to the following boards upon advice and consent of the Senate. Increasing diversity on Utah’s boards and commissions is a key part of the Equality and Opportunity section of the One Utah Roadmap, the 500-day plan of the Cox-Henderson administration.
To learn more about how to get involved on a board or commission, visit https://boards.governor.utah.gov/s/. Comments and questions can be sent to [email protected]
The following is a list of new appointments:
Name of Board/ Appointed/ Replaced
- Drinking Water Board/ Eric Franson/ Reappoint
- Drinking Water Board/ Kristi Bell/ Reappoint
- Drinking Water Board/ Jeff Coombs/ Reappoint
- Drinking Water Board/ Dawn Ramsey/ Roger Fridal
- Permanent Community Impact Board/ Dean Baker/ Reappoint
- Quality Growth Commission/ Wade Garrett/ Reappoint
- State Tax Commission/ Michael Cragun/ Reappoint
- Southwest Technical College Board of Trustees/ Kristie McMullin/ Josh Adams
- Southwest Technical College Board of Trustees/ Roger Howard/ Reappint
- Southwest Technical College Board of Trustees/ Eric Packer/ Reappoint
- Title And Escrow Commission/ Kim Holbrook/ Nancy Frandsen
- Title And Escrow Commission/ Cal Robinson/ Allison McCoy
- Title And Escrow Commission/ Jeff Mathews/ Randall Smart
- Tooele Technical College Board of Trustees/ Lynn Jeffers/ Thomas Bingham
- Tooele Technical College Board of Trustees/ Erin Trinchitella/ Joyce Hogan
- Tooele Technical College Board of Trustees/ Paul Ogilvie/ Reappoint
- Tooele Technical College Board of Trustees/ Dave Haskell/ Reappoint
- Tooele Technical College Board of Trustees/ Aaron Peterson/ Reappoint
- University of Utah/ Katie Eccles/ Reappoint
- University of Utah/ David Parkin/ Reappoint
- University of Utah/ Bassam Salem/ H. David Burton
- University of Utah/ Maria Garciaz Anne/ Marie Lampopolous
- Utah Housing Corporation Board Of Trustees/ Patricia Sheffield/ Reappoint
- Utah Housing Corporation Board Of Trustees/ Crystal Guillen/ Lerron Little
- Utah Housing Corporation Board Of Trustees/ Robert Allphin/ Brett Mills
- Wildlife Board/ Bryce Thurgood/ Byron Bateman
- Wildlife Board/ Gary Nielson/ Donnie Hunter