Utah Governor Cox Appoints Boards & Commissions Members

SALT LAKE CITY UT (STL.News) Gov. Spencer J. Cox made appointments to the following boards upon advice and consent of the Senate. Increasing diversity on Utah’s boards and commissions is a key part of the Equality and Opportunity section of the One Utah Roadmap, the 500-day plan of the Cox-Henderson administration.

To learn more about how to get involved on a board or commission, visit https://boards.governor.utah.gov/s/. Comments and questions can be sent to [email protected]

The following is a list of new appointments:

Name of Board/ Appointed/ Replaced

Drinking Water Board/ Eric Franson/ Reappoint

Drinking Water Board/ Kristi Bell/ Reappoint

Drinking Water Board/ Jeff Coombs/ Reappoint

Drinking Water Board/ Dawn Ramsey/ Roger Fridal

Permanent Community Impact Board/ Dean Baker/ Reappoint

Quality Growth Commission/ Wade Garrett/ Reappoint

State Tax Commission/ Michael Cragun/ Reappoint

Southwest Technical College Board of Trustees/ Kristie McMullin/ Josh Adams

Southwest Technical College Board of Trustees/ Roger Howard/ Reappint

Southwest Technical College Board of Trustees/ Eric Packer/ Reappoint

Title And Escrow Commission/ Kim Holbrook/ Nancy Frandsen

Title And Escrow Commission/ Cal Robinson/ Allison McCoy

Title And Escrow Commission/ Jeff Mathews/ Randall Smart

Tooele Technical College Board of Trustees/ Lynn Jeffers/ Thomas Bingham

Tooele Technical College Board of Trustees/ Erin Trinchitella/ Joyce Hogan

Tooele Technical College Board of Trustees/ Paul Ogilvie/ Reappoint

Tooele Technical College Board of Trustees/ Dave Haskell/ Reappoint

Tooele Technical College Board of Trustees/ Aaron Peterson/ Reappoint

University of Utah/ Katie Eccles/ Reappoint

University of Utah/ David Parkin/ Reappoint

University of Utah/ Bassam Salem/ H. David Burton

University of Utah/ Maria Garciaz Anne/ Marie Lampopolous

Utah Housing Corporation Board Of Trustees/ Patricia Sheffield/ Reappoint

Utah Housing Corporation Board Of Trustees/ Crystal Guillen/ Lerron Little

Utah Housing Corporation Board Of Trustees/ Robert Allphin/ Brett Mills

Wildlife Board/ Bryce Thurgood/ Byron Bateman

Wildlife Board/ Gary Nielson/ Donnie Hunter