SALT LAKE CITY, UT (STL.News)— Gov. Spencer J. Cox has appointed Dr. Rosemary Lesser to represent District 10 in the Utah House of Representatives.

Lesser, a retired obstetrician-gynecologist and Air Force veteran, replaces Rep. LaWanna “Lou” Shurtliff who died in December.

“I am confident that Dr. Lesser will serve our state and her district with diligence and integrity,” Cox said.

The appointment is effective immediately.