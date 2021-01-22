Utah Governor Applauds 3. 6% Unemployment Rate

SALT LAKE CITY UT (STL.News) Utah’s unemployment rate hit 3.6% in December, dropping below 4% for the first time since March 2020, according to data released Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Nearly 8,000 people entered the labor force in December, a signal of greater optimism among job seekers and more workers available to meet employer demand. Sectors including finance, insurance, professional services, retail and wholesale trade and construction saw especially robust gains.

The number of unemployed Utahns was estimated at 60,100 in December, which remains about 20,000 higher than pre-pandemic levels. Arts, entertainment and hospitality continue to lag.

“Utah has consistently been among the top economic performers in the nation and this latest data point again shows our strength and resilience. It’s truly something to celebrate,” Gov. Cox said. “While the December jobs report is extremely encouraging, we know some sectors continue to struggle. We stand ready to ensure opportunity for all in 2021.”