Utah Delegation On Interior Secretary Haaland’s Visit

Utah Delegation, State Officials Issue Statement On Interior Secretary Haaland’s Visit To Utah

SALT LAKE CITY UT (STL.News) U.S. Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT), Mitt Romney (R-UT), and Reps. Chris Stewart (R-UT), John Curtis (R-UT), Burgess Owens (R-UT), and Blake Moore (R-UT) with Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, Attorney General Sean Reyes, Senate President Stuart Adams, and Speaker of the House Brad Wilson, issued this statement following Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s visit to Utah to discuss the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments.

“We appreciate Secretary Haaland’s visit and thank her and her team for taking time to meet with us and with state, local, and tribal leaders as part of the ongoing review of these monuments. During these discussions, we reiterated our desire to find a permanent legislative solution, which we believe is the only path to finally resolving the longstanding dispute over the monuments’ boundaries and management. If the Administration decides to act unilaterally, a legislative solution that provides certainty will be nearly impossible to achieve. And without protections against the Antiquities Act, Utah is left vulnerable to the whim of future presidents. We continue to urge the Administration to work with us to craft a collaborative, consensus plan that reflects the input of the people most directly impacted and ends the political back-and-forth that our communities have been subjected to for more than 25 years.”