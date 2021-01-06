USS Sterett Weapons Exercise Equals Weapons Readiness

INDIAN OCEAN (STL.News) Dec. 30, 2020 – The guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett fires its Mark 38 25mm machine gun during a live-fire exercise. Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce.

YouTube video provided courtesy of US Navy – U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson