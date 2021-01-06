Categories: General

USS Sterett Weapons Exercise Equals Weapons Readiness

INDIAN OCEAN (STL.News) Dec. 30, 2020 – The guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett fires its Mark 38 25mm machine gun during a live-fire exercise.  Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce.

YouTube video provided courtesy of US Navy – U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson

STLNEWS

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source to obtain reliable content. Additionally, we will publish YouTube news video from major media companies around the world.

Share
Published by
STLNEWS
Tags: us navyVideoweapons exercise
3 hours ago

Recent Posts

Pennsylvania Lottery: Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in Beaver County

Middletown, PA (STL.News) A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket sold for the Monday, January…

2 hours ago

FRB – terminates enforcement action against Mid America Bank

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the termination of the enforcement…

2 hours ago

SEC Files Administrative Proceeding Against Barry F. Connell

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Securities and Exchange Commission filed an Administrative Proceeding against Barry…

2 hours ago