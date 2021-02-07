General

USS Somerset (LPD 25) & 15th MEU Transit the Strait of Hormuz

BySTLNEWS

Feb 7, 2021 ,
USS Somerset (LPD 25) & 15th MEU Transit the Strait of Hormuz

STRAIT OF HORMUZ (STL.News)  Amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25), with embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), transits the Strait of Hormuz, Feb. 5. Somerset, part of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, and the 15th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.

YouTube video provided courtesy of the US Navy

U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin

By STLNEWS

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source to obtain reliable information. Additionally, we will publish YouTube news video from major media companies.

Related Post

General

100+ missing after glacier sweeps away dam in northern India

Feb 7, 2021 STLNEWS
General

How cyber warfare was used against ISIS

Feb 7, 2021 STLNEWS
General

UK Government: refuses to comment on Indian Farmers’ Protest

Feb 7, 2021 STLNEWS

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

General

100+ missing after glacier sweeps away dam in northern India

Feb 7, 2021 STLNEWS
General

How cyber warfare was used against ISIS

Feb 7, 2021 STLNEWS
General

USS Somerset (LPD 25) & 15th MEU Transit the Strait of Hormuz

Feb 7, 2021 STLNEWS
General

UK Government: refuses to comment on Indian Farmers’ Protest

Feb 7, 2021 STLNEWS