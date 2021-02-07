USS Somerset (LPD 25) & 15th MEU Transit the Strait of Hormuz

STRAIT OF HORMUZ (STL.News) Amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25), with embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), transits the Strait of Hormuz, Feb. 5. Somerset, part of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, and the 15th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.

YouTube video provided courtesy of the US Navy

U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin