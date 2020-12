(STL.News) Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean Sea and the Pacific Ocean through the western Indian Ocean and three critical choke-points to the free flow of global commerce.

YouTube video provided courtesy of US Navy

Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyle Merritt

