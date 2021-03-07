USS John S. McCain Operations with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force

PHILIPPINE SEA (STL.News) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Zachary Kai signals to a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) SH-60 Seahawk helicopter assigned to the JS Ise (DDH 182) on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) during the annual U.S.-Japan Bilateral Advanced Warfighting Training exercise. BAWT focuses on joint training and interoperability of coalition forces and enables real-world proficiency and readiness in response to any contingency.

(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)