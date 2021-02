(STL.News) Sailors aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) received COVID-19 vaccinations as part of the continuation of the “Controlled Pilot,” or the first phase of the Department of Defense (DoD) COVID-19 vaccination plan February 3. This marked the first time personnel received vaccines aboard a Pacific Fleet warship. Essex is homeported in San Diego.

YouTube video provided courtesy of the US Navy

U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tyler Diffie