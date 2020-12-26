USAID, AMC deliver ventilators to Indonesia

(STL.News) To help fight COVID-19, the U.S. Agency for International Development committed to donating 1,000 ventilators to Indonesia. In the largest, single USAID ventilator delivery to date, Air Mobility Command delivered 500 of the 1,000 life-saving machines to Indonesia, Aug. 30. Through an all-of-America approach, AMC continues to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 by delivering aid across the globe.

Accomplished by and during the Trump Administration.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

YouTube video provided courtesy of Air Mobility Command

STL.News References: