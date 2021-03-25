US Welcomes the Clearance of Fuel Ships on Hudaydah Port

Washington, DC (STL.News) Press Statement by Ned Price, Department Spokesperson:

The United States welcomes the news that four commercial fuel ships have been cleared to enter Hudaydah port. The free flow of fuel and other essential goods into and throughout Yemen is critical to support the delivery of humanitarian assistance and other essential activities. The United States appreciates this decision by the Republic of Yemen Government. The fuel must go to Yemeni markets without delay to power hospitals, ensure the delivery of food and access to water, and generally help alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.

The movement of these ships is a step in the right direction, but many more steps are needed, particularly an immediate end to the offensive in Marib and a comprehensive ceasefire. We call on all parties to come to the table to negotiate for the sake of Yemen and its people.