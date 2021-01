(STL.News) The US will be purchasing 200 million more doses of Coronavirus vaccines as it tries to boost its inoculation drive. President Joe Biden has said that Americans can beat the pandemic if enough people are vaccinated. With more than 24 million confirmed cases since January 2020 that has resulted in more than 425,000 deaths, President Biden is quickly securing vaccinations to hope to curb the virus.

