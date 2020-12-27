Sunday, December 27STATES TOP LEADING NEWS

US Testing Its Latest $200 Million Spy Spacecraft

(STL.News) Welcome back to the Daily Aviation for a new documentary video about the US latest space aircraft, the X-37B.  Successor of the X-40A prototype.

YouTube video provided courtesy of The Daily Aviation

NOTE: STL.News does NOT guarantee the accuracy of the information contained within the video as we have not independently verified the content.  View as entertainment.

  • Footage Credit: US Air Force, Boeing ,Derivative Work by The Daily Aviation
  • Thumbnail Credit: US Air Force, Derivative Work by The Daily Aviation

STL.News References:

  1. YouTube