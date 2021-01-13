US Testing its Latest $20 Million Giant Helicopter Drone

(STL.News) Welcome back to the Daily Aviation for a new documentary video about the MQ-8 Fire Scout, an unmanned autonomous helicopter built by the US manufacturer Northrop Grumman.
YouTube video provided courtesy of The Daily Aviation
NOTE: STL.News does NOT guarantee the accuracy of the information contained with the video as we have NOT independently verified the accuracy of the content. View as entertainment.
- Footage Credit: US Navy, US Air Force, Derivative Work by The Daily Aviation
- Thumbnail Credit: US Navy, Derivative Work by The Daily Aviation