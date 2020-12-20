US, Taiwan Deploy Aircraft Carrier Killer Missile – China

(STL.News) This year China sent a loud and clear message to the US Navy when the People’s Liberation Army Navy conducted several tests of its new aircraft carrier killer missiles. However, Beijing may have received a similar, and notably as clear message from Taipei. This month after the Taiwanese Navy announced that it has launched the first of its heavily armed carrier killer corvettes.

The domestically-produced vessels have been touted as a key component to the independent island nation’s defense efforts against its mainland neighbor. The corvettes, which have earned the nickname aircraft carrier killers, are armed with subsonic and supersonic missiles.

YouTube video provided courtesy of ARMED BN

NOTE: STL.News does not guarantee the accuracy of information contained within the video as we have not independently verified the content. View the video for entertainment purposes.

