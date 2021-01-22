US State Department: ZephAir App Available Now

Washington, DC (STL.News) ZephAir, the Department of State’s first air quality mobile app, is now available for download in the Apple and Google Play stores. This exciting app brings air quality data and health messaging right to your fingertips from monitors located at more than 60 U.S. embassies and consulates worldwide.

ZephAir gives members of the public access to standardized, reliable, and actionable information that can help protect their health, and includes customizable features like push notifications and preferred locations. The app provides real time data and data trends that allow users to better prepare for outdoor activity and reduce exposure.

Launched in the year of the fiftieth anniversary of the Clean Air Act of 1970 and named for the Greek Zephyros or “the west wind,” the app leverages decades of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency expertise in air quality monitoring and the health impacts of air pollution. ZephAir is also being launched as peak air pollution season approaches in many countries around the world – giving people more reliable and accessible air quality data when it is most needed.