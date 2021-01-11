US State Department: YLAI Launches 2021 Fellowship Program

US State Department Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative Launches 2021 Fellowship Program

Washington, DC (STL.News) The U.S. Department of State is pleased to announce the 2021 Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative (YLAI) Fellowship Program, which will bring together 260 business and social entrepreneurs from Latin America, the Caribbean, and Canada for a virtual fellowship from January to April 2021. Fellows will complete the customized YLAI entrepreneurial curriculum, work with a U.S. host organization, and collaborate with U.S. mentors to address shared business challenges.

Launched in 2015, YLAI is the Department of State’s flagship program to empower emerging entrepreneurs from the Western Hemisphere to enable the full economic potential of the region’s citizens. Combining a yearly fellowship program, an active and open online network, and ongoing engagement from U.S. embassies, YLAI fosters prosperity, inclusive development, and democratic values. YLAI also promotes U.S. business models, increased trade, and job creation.

The 2021 YLAI fellows were selected through a competitive application process with over 2,300 eligible applicants. Those selected represent 37 countries throughout the Western Hemisphere. Fellows work in diverse industries including agriculture, clean energy, e-commerce, education, food and beverage, health care, hospitality, marketing and branding, and others. We invite you to read their profiles here.

The YLAI Fellowship Program is funded by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and implemented in 2021 by IREX. For press inquiries, please contact ECA-Press@state.gov. For more information on joining the free YLAI Network or how to apply for the upcoming YLAI fellowship program, please visit https://ylai.state.gov/