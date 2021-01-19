US State Department: Women’s Economic Empowerment Update

Washington, DC (STL.News) On January 13, the U.S. Department of State released the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) Initiative Annual Report for 2020. The report outlined how W-GDP, the first-ever whole-of-government approach to women’s economic empowerment, has reached more than 24 million women around the world in its first two years. These beneficiaries were directly impacted by U.S. Government programs and partnerships.

Building on priorities established during a visit to Central Asia earlier this month led by U.S. International Development Finance Corporation CEO Adam Boehler and Ambassador for Global Women’s Issues Kelley Currie, W-GDP is also building business women’s networks at the national and regional level with the goal of increasing economic opportunities for women in the formal economy, including in Central Asia. Additionally, the Department of State is seeking to increase technical assistance opportunities through a new W-GDP Legal Reform Fund to update legal and regulatory codes to advance women’s economic empowerment.

Launched in February 2019, the White House-led W-GDP Initiative advances its work through three pillars: Women Prospering in the Workforce, Women Succeeding as Entrepreneurs, and Women Enabled in the Economy.