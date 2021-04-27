  • Tue. Apr 27th, 2021
Politics

US State Department: Violence in Mogadishu

Apr 27, 2021 , , , ,
Washington, DC (STL.News) Ned Price, Department Spokesperson released the following statement:

The United States is gravely concerned by the violent clashes yesterday in Mogadishu.  We call on all parties to exercise restraint and to resolve their differences peacefully.  Dialogue and consensus are the only ways to resolve the electoral impasse, and we urge parties to resume negotiations at once to arrive at an agreed way forward for immediate elections.  As the Secretary has stated previously, the United States is prepared to consider all available tools, including sanctions and visa restrictions, to respond to efforts to undermine peace and stability in Somalia.

