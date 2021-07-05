Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I wish to congratulate the people of Venezuela as you celebrate the country’s independence this July 5.

Despite significant challenges, the people and the coalition of democratic actors in Venezuela have continued their tireless efforts to preserve their dream of an independent and democratic future. As you mark the 210th anniversary of Venezuela’s independence, please know that you will continue to find in the people and government of the United States a committed partner ready to support you in the struggle to build a peaceful, free, prosperous, and democratic future for your nation.