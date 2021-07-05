Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:
On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I wish to congratulate the people of Venezuela as you celebrate the country’s independence this July 5.
Despite significant challenges, the people and the coalition of democratic actors in Venezuela have continued their tireless efforts to preserve their dream of an independent and democratic future. As you mark the 210th anniversary of Venezuela’s independence, please know that you will continue to find in the people and government of the United States a committed partner ready to support you in the struggle to build a peaceful, free, prosperous, and democratic future for your nation.
More Stories
Connecticut Governor Launches Website on Cannabis Legalization
HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont today announced that his administration has launched a new website that is intended to provide Connecticut residents...
Canada News: Minister Concludes Visit with Israel
Minister Garneau concludes official visit with the Government of Israel Ottawa, Ontario (Global Affairs Canada)(STL.News) The Global Affairs Office for...
Missouri Governor Takes Action on FY22 State Operating Budget Bills
Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) Wednesday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed the Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) state operating budget bills that...
Missouri Governor Parson Makes Six Appointments
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Governor Mike Parson Parson made two appointments to various boards and commissions and filled four county office vacancies. Allen...
Vermont Governor Phil Scott Takes Action On Legislation
Montpelier, VT (STL.News) Governor Phil Scott returned without signature and vetoed S.79, passed on June 24 during the legislative veto session, and sent...
Nebraska Governor to Host Ag & Economic Development Summit
Gov. Ricketts to Host Ag & Economic Development Summit in August, Registration Now Open LINCOLN, NE (STL.News) Governor Pete Ricketts, the Nebraska Department...