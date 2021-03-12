US State Department: US Envoy Lenderking’s Trip to Gulf & Jordan

Washington, DC (STL.News) U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking returned from the Gulf and Jordan on March 10. Throughout his trip, the Special Envoy engaged with leadership in all Gulf countries visited, and the Republic of Yemen Government. Special Envoy Lenderking devoted extra time in Riyadh and Muscat in an effort to push the parties closer to a ceasefire. His efforts were fully coordinated with the UN throughout his travel, and he finished his trip in Jordan on March 9 where he met with the UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths and senior Jordanian officials. While there is some hopeful progress, more commitment is needed from the parties. Special Envoy Lenderking and Special Envoy Griffiths are committed to working side-by-side to push the parties to negotiate under the UN-proposed plan, which includes opening Hudaydah port and a ceasefire. To that end, the Houthis should end their offensive on Marib and their continued cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia.

