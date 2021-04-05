US State Department: US Conventional Weapons Destruction Program

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Office of Weapons Removal and Abatement in the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs released the 20th Edition of To Walk the Earth in Safety, a report underscoring the accomplishments of the U.S. Conventional Weapons Destruction Program.

The United States is the world’s single largest financial supporter of conventional weapons destruction, investing more than $4 billion in over 100 countries since 1993 to promote international peace and security by addressing humanitarian hazards from landmines and unexploded ordnance in post-conflict countries, as well as by partnering with nations to reduce the availability of excess, loosely-secured, or otherwise at-risk small arms and light weapons and munitions. In 2020, the United States funded conventional weapons destruction efforts in 49 countries with more than $259 million.

The assistance of the United States government and our global partners is crucial to building a more safe, secure, and prosperous world. Thanks to strong bipartisan funding support from Congress, the Department of State looks forward to continuing this important work with other donor countries, those impacted by conflict, and the brave men and women who work in the field to secure at-risk weapons and munitions and clear landmines and other explosive hazards.

For more information please consult the PM website or to request a printed copy of To Walk the Earth in Safety, please contact the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs Office of Congressional and Public Affairs, at pm-cpa@state.gov, and follow us on Twitter @StateDeptPM.