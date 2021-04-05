US State Department: UAE Regional Climate Dialogue

Washington, DC (STL.News) Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and the following leaders concluded a regional dialogue April 4 on confronting the climate crisis:

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, United Arab Emirate Special Envoy for Climate Change

His Highness Abdullah Ahmad Al Hamoud Al-Sabah, Chairman & Director-General of the Environment Public Authority of Kuwait

Her Excellency Yasmine Fouad, Minister of Environment of Egypt

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Bin Daina, the Special Envoy for Climate Affairs of Bahrain

HE Abdulla Al Subaie, the Minister of Municipality & Environment of Qatar

His Excellency Hassan Abbas Salman, Minister of Health and Environment of Iraq

His Excellency Nabil Masarwa, Minister of Environment of Jordan

His Excellency Eltahif Ismail Harbi, Minister of Agriculture, Sudan

His Excellency Dr. Abdullah bin Ali Al Amri, Chairman of the Environment Authority of Oman

His Excellency Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment of the UAE

This group of leaders issued the following joint statement:

Our countries, gathered in Abu Dhabi under the auspices of the United Arab Emirates, are committed to accelerate climate action.

We will work together to ensure the success of the Paris Agreement and will cooperate with our global partners to strengthen climate ambition. We urge the international community to take steps to keep a Paris-aligned temperature limit within reach, including through enhanced nationally determined contributions.

In this critical decade for climate action, we believe that investments in renewable energy, ecosystem-based approaches, nature-based solutions, climate-smart agriculture, carbon capture technologies, and other low-carbon solutions will support sustainable economic growth and job creation. We also recognize the importance of adaptation and the co-benefits of building resilience to climate change.

We are committed to reducing emissions by 2030 and beyond, to working collectively to help the region adapt to the serious impacts of climate change, to collaborating on mobilizing investment in a new energy economy, and to pursuing our respective efforts in mobilizing climate finance.

We also resolve to work together and with other countries to help the world’s most vulnerable cope with the devastating consequences of climate change.

We are encouraged by the conversations we held, hosted by the UAE, which we believe will usher in a new era of regional cooperation for a prosperous and sustainable future based on ambitious climate policy, investment, and innovation.”