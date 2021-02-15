US State Department: Turkish Citizens Killed in Iraq

Washington, DC (STL.News) Press Statement by Ned price, Department Spokesperson:
The United States deplores the death of Turkish citizens in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. We stand with our NATO Ally Turkey and extend our condolences to the families of those lost in the recent fighting. If reports of the death of Turkish civilians at the hands of the PKK, a designated terrorist organization, are confirmed, we condemn this action in the strongest possible terms.
