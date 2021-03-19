US State Department: “Troika” on Peaceful Settlement in Afghanistan

Washington, DC (STL.News) Press Statement by Ned Price, Department Spokesperson:

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America, Russia, China, and Pakistan on the occasion of the Extended “Troika” on Peaceful Settlement in Afghanistan.

Begin Text:

On March 18, 2021, Moscow hosted a regular meeting of the extended “Troika” comprising representatives of Russia, China, the United States, and Pakistan, which focused on making progress in the intra-Afghan process to reach a negotiated settlement and permanent and comprehensive ceasefire. The event was attended by representatives of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, prominent Afghan political figures, and representatives of the Taliban movement, as well as Qatar and Turkey as guests of honor.

In the spirit of the discussions, as well as provisions of joint statements on the outcomes of previous “Troika” meetings held on March 22, April 25, July 11, and October 25, 2019, and online conferences held on June 3 and November 30, 2020, the four states participating in the extended “Troika” have agreed as follows: