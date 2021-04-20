US State Department: Travel Advisory Updates

Washington, DC (STL.News) The COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose unprecedented risks to travelers. In light of those risks, the Department of State strongly recommends U.S. citizens reconsider all travel abroad.

As travelers face ongoing risks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of State will begin updating its Travel Advisories this week to better reflect the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) science-based Travel Health Notices that outline current issues affecting travelers’ health. Our Advisories also take into account logistical factors, including in-country testing availability and current travel restrictions for U.S. citizens.

This update will result in a significant increase in the number of countries at Level 4: Do Not Travel, to approximately 80% of countries worldwide. This does not imply a reassessment of the current health situation in a given country, but rather reflects an adjustment in the State Department’s Travel Advisory system to rely more on CDC’s existing epidemiological assessments.

For the latest Travel Advisory levels, see our website at travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/traveladvisories.html.