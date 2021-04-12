US State Department: Thailand Songkran 2021

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I wish the people of the Kingdom of Thailand good health and happiness on the occasion of Songkran, the Thai New Year.

As we have faced unprecedented global challenges over the past year, both our friendship and our commitment to expanding trade and investment, countering transnational crime, and addressing regional challenges in the Indo-Pacific region has continued to grow. Our increased cooperation on health, particularly in response to COVID-19, is a testament to our collaboration for the well-being of our nations. For more than 60 years, U.S. agencies, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Armed Forces Research Institute of Medical Sciences, and the U.S. Agency for International Development have partnered with their Thai counterparts to safeguard the health of American, Thai, and international communities. This collaboration has never been more important.

The United States of America is proud to recognize Thailand as one of our strongest and most enduring allies. Building on our alliance, our nations have achieved notable progress on shared goals including the advancement of regional security, the expansion of trade and investment, and the maintenance of our robust people-to-people ties. We look forward to deepening our friendship with the Kingdom of Thailand even further.

Please accept our best wishes for the people of the Kingdom of Thailand in the coming year.