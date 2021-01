Washington, DC (STL.News) Daniel B. Smith, Acting Secretary of State released the following Statement:

We condemn in the strongest possible terms today’s terrorist attacks in Baghdad. The dual bombings killed at least 32 people and injured many more. They were vicious acts of mass murder and a sobering reminder of the terrorism that continues to threaten the lives of innocent Iraqis. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hope for a speedy recovery of those wounded.