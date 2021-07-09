July 9, 2021

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of South Sudan on ten years of independence.

The United States is proud to support the people of South Sudan, and we are committed to working with the transitional government, a free civil society, and regional and international partners to build lasting peace, stability, and greater prosperity in South Sudan.

InAntony J. Blinken, South Sudan, The US Department of State, Washington DC

