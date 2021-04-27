US State Department: South African Freedom Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the people of the United States, I congratulate all South Africans on the 27th anniversary of your country’s historic 1994 democratic elections.

Freedom Day offers an opportunity to underscore the strong U.S.-South Africa relationship, which was founded on our two countries’ shared principles of democracy and human rights. The robust health partnership between our countries has also served as a pillar of our relationship, especially in our work together to overcome COVID-19.

The United States reaffirms its commitment to partner with South Africa to improve the health of our peoples, boost our economic and commercial ties, and strengthen collaboration to ensure the safety and security of our citizens and people everywhere. I hope we may also expand our collaboration to address the threat of climate change and mitigate its impacts.

Please accept my best wishes on this important anniversary and the year ahead.