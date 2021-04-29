  • Thu. Apr 29th, 2021
US State Department: Somalia’s Return to Election Negotiations

Apr 29, 2021
Washington, DC (STL.News) Ned Price, Department Spokesperson released the following statement:

The United States notes President Farmaajo’s April 28 commitment to return to the September 17 election agreement and resume talks immediately with Federal Member State leaders.  We call on the President and Parliament to act swiftly to annul the April 12 mandate extension bill.

We commend Prime Minister Roble and the Federal Member State leaders for rejecting a mandate extension.  We urge Somalia’s national and Federal Member State leaders to meet immediately to finalize a consensus-based electoral model and hold parliamentary and presidential elections as soon as possible on the basis of the September 17 agreement.  All leaders must set aside their political aspirations and differences for the good of the Somali people and negotiate in good faith without preconditions and with a willingness to compromise.

We also call on Somalia’s security forces and all armed groups to stand down and allow political dialogue to resume in an atmosphere free from violence and intimidation.  Continuing conflict will only serve to worsen conditions for the people of Somalia.

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

