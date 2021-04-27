  • Tue. Apr 27th, 2021
Politics

US State Department: Sierra Leone National Day

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah

Apr 27, 2021 , , ,
Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Sierra Leone as you commemorate the 60th anniversary of your independence.

The United States’ strong and enduring partnership with Sierra Leone is defined by shared values and mutual respect.  We will continue to work together to create a future shaped by strengthened democracy, regional peace and stability, improved public health security, and economic growth and prosperity for the benefit of all of our citizens.

We are glad to stand with Sierra Leoneans as you celebrate your Independence Day.

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

